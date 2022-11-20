Nurse raises safety issues over mental health unit at LGH

A Launceston nurse and a nationwide health union have claimed the LGH's Northside high-dependency mental health unit (HDU) was recently closed to new admissions, despite a health department spokesperson suggesting otherwise.
The employee - who preferred to remain anonymous - claimed a nurse, support worker, and a security guard were utilised around the clock to keep a patient with a severe intellectual disability - "safe", requiring the entire unit to be kept empty to protect staff and other patients.
"Due to that chronic situation, the HDU was closed, therefore, its original intention of transferring clients who are at risk to themselves or others was diminished, which made the low-dependency unit (LDU) a dangerous environment, as when clients escalate in violent, aggressive, and provocative behaviour, there is no alternative on-site facility to house them at," they said.
"Recently, there was one client on the LDU who caused disruption to the ward by provoking staff and clients, making verbal threats, and provoking male clients to 'hit' them; that was a situation where this client was a considerable risk to themselves and others."
Health and Community Services Union Assistant State Secretary, Lucas Digney, said, despite the patient eventually being moved off-site - resulting in the room becoming available for new admissions again - a more proactive approach was required to prevent similar situations from arising.
"The issue is not new and a solution has constantly been promised for years," he said.
Tasmanian Labor's Shadow Minister for mental health, Anita Dow, said several promises had been made to incorporate a mental health precinct at the LGH, which had not been funded or delivered to date.
"Tasmania had seen the biggest reduction in mental health beds in public hospitals across the country, and shockingly, there are no dedicated youth mental health beds in the North," she said.
"Mental health workforce shortages are also contributing to the crisis, with poor conditions and wages continuing to be major factors."
A Department of Health spokesperson said the LGH's Northside unit continued to provide high-quality mental health services for patients.
"Staff are highly skilled and trained in dealing with a variety of situations, including responding to challenging behaviours and ensuring the safety of all patients."
