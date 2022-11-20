The Examiner
High-dependency mental health unit allegedly closed recently to protect staff and other patients

Luke Miller
Luke Miller
November 21 2022 - 4:30am
Nurse raises safety issues over mental health unit at LGH

A Launceston nurse and a nationwide health union have claimed the LGH's Northside high-dependency mental health unit (HDU) was recently closed to new admissions, despite a health department spokesperson suggesting otherwise.

