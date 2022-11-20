For over a century, the Cataract Gorge and the man-made structures immersed within and around it have captivated both visitors and locals alike.
None more so than Gus Green and Julian Burgess, who have spent years collaborating and collecting parts of history to be included in their latest book, Marvels of the Cataract, which shows the story of the Cataract Gorge starting from the late 1800s.
In 2016, the author's published Duck Reach and Launceston's Electric Light to tell the remarkable story of a pioneering hydroelectric power station built on the South Esk River.
The out-of-print book has been republished in an expanded form to include a new section covering the many other marvels of the Cataract Gorge.
Marvels of the Cataract is described as a tribute to those who made Launceston a pioneer in renewable energy and recognises the people and organisations working to preserve important and popular parts of Launceston and celebrates many significant events that have influenced the city.
The South Esk River, from the Trevallyn Dam to the King's Bridge, is a place of spectacular geological formations shaped over thousands of years containing many natural and man-made marvels.
Both Mr Green and Mr Burgess said that in times of flood, it can be an awesome and terrifying place that attracts thousands of sightseers.
"At other times, it is a place of rugged beauty and peaceful tranquillity," they said.
"Those who delve a little deeper into the Cataract Gorge story will find strong connections to Tasmania's First People and numerous links to the early British arrivals and the industrial development of Launceston and the Tamar Valley."
The book release also coincides with some big milestones for the location. It is nearly 160 years since the iconic King's Bridge was built across the mouth of the Cataract Gorge and 130 years since the Cataract Gorge Reserve walking track was completed.
It is also 130 years since construction started on the Duck Reach Power Station.
2022 also marks nearly 120 years since the second span was added to King's Bridge, with this year also being the centenary of Launceston's connection to the Waddamana hydro-electric power station and 70 years since work started on the Trevallyn Power Station.
Featuring more than 100 colour and black and white images, Marvels of the Cataract showcases the work of dozens of photographers across the years who have marvelled at the natural wonder.
"The history we look at today and the photos that are in the book are pictures of the bridges that people in Launceston walk and driver over every day," Mr Green said.
"Those photographers and cameramen, there are 22 of them in the book, particularly the Northern Tasmania Camera Club, who are forefathers of what we treasure in our photographs today. It's rather amazing that we can refer back to photos that were taken at 11:05 in 1890 at the cottage at the entrance of the Cataract Gorge.
"What a different place the Cataract is today, with the structures that have been added, the way that people dress and the way we gather around the Cataract. These pictures show the Gorge in a different time that is worth acknowledging and celebrating."
Marvels of the Cataract is available for purchase at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery Inveresk gift shop and local bookshops across Launceston.
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
