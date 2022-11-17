Colby McKercher has a humility that makes you go ''wow''.
It's the type of characteristic that will hold him in great stead in interviews with AFL recruiters in the future.
The Launceston Blues and Tasmania Devils player is one of five Tasmanians who have been selected for the 2023 AFL and AFLW academy squads.
North Launceston product Ryley Sanders, who played with Sandringham Dragons last season, and Clarence's Jack Callinan also made the cut.
Glenorchy's Georgia Clark and Brooke Barwick, who also play for the Devils, gained selection too.
Each squad features 30 of the most talented 17-year-old footballers across the country. The players selected will be eligible for next year's drafts.
"It means a lot, I'm blessed to be in such a high-level environment with a lot of elite talent," McKercher said.
"I'm grateful for the opportunity to be with those types of people and to learn from people who have experience as well as the high-quality trainings."
READ MORE: Athletes shine at NHSSA division 3 carnival
He said the selection gave him confidence he could match it with other top players around the country.
McKercher started his representative footy journey in 2017 when he played for Tasmania at the schoolboys' under-12 carnival in Darwin.
"That's where I just decided to quit all my others sports and pursue footy," he said.
"I've been trying to make every single team I can since then."
The 17-year-old kicked two goals as Launceston defeated Clarence by 40 points in this year's TSL development league grand final at UTAS Stadium.
He also played two matches with the Allies as part of the national championships as well as in the Futures game at the MCG before the AFL grand final.
Academy members will participate in high-performance and personal development programs next year.
The boys' academy has an induction camp in December before camps and matches in April and May.
McKercher said he watched his Devils teammate Lachie Cowan play for the academy outfit against Collingwood's VFL team last year.
Both squads will be coached by former Collingwood player Tarkyn Lockyer.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.