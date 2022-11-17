Flinders Island District High student Jacinta Moon was the only athlete to break a meet record at the NHSSA division 3 carnival on Thursday at the Northern Athletics Centre.
Moon achieved the feat in the grade 7 girls' triple jump and beat the previous division 2/3 record by 14 centimetres with her 9.13-metre effort.
St Marys District School's Daniel Cook and Star of The Sea Catholic College student Miya Webb were also among the winners on Thursday.
Cook, 14, zoomed around the track to take out the grade 8 boys' 200 metres in 27.31 seconds.
"I didn't think I was going to win it. Being in lane six, I thought they're all going to cut around me," he said.
"I finished off pretty well and came first which I'm pretty excited about."
It was his first victory at a carnival in a couple of years after winning a high jump event when he was in grade 6.
"I enjoy sprinting the most, I practice at home with sprinting up hills to help my endurance," he said.
"I play football, cricket and am thinking about starting basketball."
He plays footy for East Coast Swans and cricket for St Marys Tigers.
Cook also won the 100m in 13.36 and his team won the 4x100m relay in 56.90 seconds.
He won the long jump with a leap of 4.36m and the shot put with a throw of 11.22m.
He also competed in triple jump.
Webb, 15, showcased her endurance in the grade 9/10 girls' 1500m to hold off Lilydale District High School's Jorjia Cannon in a dash to the finish.
She crossed the line in 7:08:09 minutes.
"I tried to keep a steady pace the whole way and tried not to slow down during the middle," she said.
Webb explained she and her friends practised events at school - such as javelin, shot put and high jump - in the lead-up to the carnival.
Webb's relay team won the grade 9 girls' 4x100m in a time of 64.40 minutes.
Her favourite disciplines are high jump and 1500m and she also competed in 100m, 800m and shot put.
The day of competition followed the division one carnival which was held on Wednesday.
The division two carnival was postponed until later this month.
St Marys took out the 7/8 shield with 674 points ahead of Lilydale (602) and Star of the Sea (528).
Lilydale triumphed in the 9/10 shield with 653 points followed by St Marys (636) and Star of the Sea (611).
