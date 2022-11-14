Tiffany Skeggs wants every child, victim-survivor, parent and whistle-blower to know they are not alone.
As a child in Tasmania, Ms Skeggs was groomed and abused from the age of 11 by James Griffin. Her decision to report her abuse would lead to the establishment of Tasmania's commission of inquiry.
Now, a new national day has been established to commemorate and recognise the voices of survivors of sexual assault and institutional abuse, their supports, and whistle-blowers.
Supported by the In Good Faith Foundation and LOUD Fence, National Survivors' Day will be held annually on November 15.
Ms Skeggs is allowing her story to be shared in the hope a conversation around the safety of Australian children will be had across the country.
"I want to let [victim-survivors] know that they have every right to be safe, nothing that has happened or is happening to them is any fault of their own," Ms Skeggs said. "It is their choice when they decide to speak, but know that they're not alone - there are people like us out there continuing to fight for them."
The establishment of a national day of recognition represents a significant step but for Ms Skeggs it is also a day of mixed emotions.
She said with the high rates of children in state care, or cared for by public sector workers, whistle-blowers remained the only chance children had to have their stories told.
"Although today is designed to create awareness for everyone to stand in solidarity and recognise everyone's experiences, people affected by this live with it every day," Ms Skeggs said.
"Whilst we still have the same number of children in out-of-home-care that remain at risk; whilst state servants and other volunteers remain employed or are in a position to have access to children whilst they have allegations made against them; whilst we still have children in custody in a centre like Ashley that is breaching the United Nations conventions, children will never be safe."
In Good Faith Foundation chief executive Clare Leaney said as part of the day the organisation would publish an annual report measuring key social metrics and information on sexual and institutional abuse.x
