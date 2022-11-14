Greens leader Cassy O'Connor has said she's "sorry for any hurt" her comments caused during the apology to victim survivors of child sexual abuse in state institutions.
It comes after survivor and Beyond Abuse founder Steve Fisher called on Ms O'Connor to say sorry to victim survivors for "politicising" last week's apology.
His comments followed the historic apology delivered by Premier Jeremy Rockliff and others from parliament.
However, Mr Fisher said cheering and applause from the first two rows in the public gallery after Ms O'Connor said: "if we have to cut the roads budget or cancel the stadium on Hobart's waterfront to give kids the future they deserve, then let us have that debate" ruined a healing moment and caused some victim survivors to leave soon after.
"I was horrified that survivors would not consider fellow survivors who were in the room," Mr Fisher said.
He was there supporting three "emotional people" seated next to a survivor with a walker with his head down "crying".
"He was startled when the cheering and applause started as obviously he was having a quiet moment..., and then that was taken away," Mr Fisher said.
Mr Fisher said he "wanted to take everything in" adding "she has spoilt it for me."
"What Cassy failed to consider is the effect that politicising the apology may have had on victim survivors," he said.
"I believe she owes victim survivors an apology; as if you want to take potshots at the government, the last place you should do it is at an apology, especially one to victims of child sexual abuse.
"Myself and other victim survivor support advocates are horrified she would choose a forum such as this and try to make it into a political platform."
Ms O'Connor said on behalf of the Greens she approached the apology "sincerely and genuinely."
"I'm sorry for any hurt caused by highlighting an unnecessary stadium in this context during the apology. I did not mean to cause offence. It is simply the truth that the $400 million the Rockliff Government wants to put in to the stadium would be much better spent on children and young people," she said.
"I have always advocated for the wellbeing and safety of children and young people, and for government to reset its funding priorities to keep them safe."
Anyone needing support, can call Lifeline on 13 11 14.
