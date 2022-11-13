Tasmanian Attorney General Elise Archer has hit back at accusations that her recent picks for a legal tribunal amounted to political interference, saying the process "ensures the direct opposite of political appointments".
The Attorney General overruled four recommendations made by an expert panel for the Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal in June, appointing six others.
Labor spokeswoman Ella Haddad said on Saturday the Attorney General had "serious questions to answer" over her handling of the process, and criticised Ms Archer for setting up an "arm's length recruitment panel only to ignore the majority of their recommendations".
In a statement on Saturday Ms Archer said the appointments made were "applicants who had been through previous expression of interest processes for these roles".
"The need for TASCAT members to be impartial and independent was taken into account in consideration of the suitability of applicants," Ms Archer said.
"This included whether applicants held other positions where they were active public advocates that could affect the perception of their impartiality.
"This process ensures the direct opposite of political appointments."
An expression of interest process as an "Ordinary Sessional Member of TASCAT" was advertised on 16 April to 29 April of this year, with 31 applications.
A group of 25 were selected for interview by the special selection panel.
Ms Archer said following interviews by the TASCAT selection panel, applicants were suggested for appointment "based on their specialist skills and experience and following consultation between the president and [herself]."
Documents received under Right to Information laws showed TASCAT chair Malcolm Schyvens sought a meeting with Ms Archer following her overruling of TASCAT's recommendations.
In comments made on Saturday, Labor spokesperson Anita Dow said the decision should have been an independent process.
"[TASCAT] is an important statutory body that should be at arm's length," Ms Dow said.
"The Premier said that he would lead a government with integrity - well, I ask the question, what's happened to that?"
The tribunal is an amalgamation of nine previous boards and tribunals that provides dispute resolution services for the state across a broad range of areas.
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs.
