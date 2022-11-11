Cops abused after refusing to take man through Maccas drive-through

A drunk man who was standing outside Macca's at about 1am, asked police to take him through the drive-through.
When the police refused to do so, the man told police he would knock them out.
Reuben Lal Thla Muan Hringngen, 21, of Youngtown, pleaded guilty to numerous offences which included stealing, driving under the influence of alcohol, common assault and using abusive language towards police.
Police prosecutions said on December 20, 2020, at about 3am, Hringngen, along with four other men, approached a taxi driver in Charles Street, Launceston.
After finding out the taxi driver was unable to transport the five passengers in his car, Hringngen pushed the complainant in the stomach with one hand.
The taxi driver told Hringngen he had pushed a panic button within his vehicle and Hringngen began punching him in the stomach with a closed fist.
On Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at about 1am police observed Hringngen standing at a drive-through at McDonalds in Invermay.
Prosecutions said Hringngen asked police on a number of occasions to take him through the drive-through, and when police asked him to move away from the area, he called them "f---wits" and said "I will knock you out right now bro".
Police arrested Hringngen for his actions, and he refused to be cooperative. When he was placed under arrest he referred to them several times as "c--ts".
On July 31, 2021, at about 5am, police attended a single-vehicle crash In Mt Direction, with the driver of the car being driven by Hringngen.
Hringngen, who was on his learners licence at the time, returned a BAC 0.113 and told police he had consumed five beers at the time.
On November 17, 2021, about midnight, police approached Hringngen and another man in Newnham because they were seen to be visibly drunk and stumbling on the road. When Hringngen was questioned by police, he said, "f--k you" and lifted his shirt up.
On Saturday 26 March, 2022, at about 12.30am, Hringngen approached a man and took his jacket and put his hands in the jacket pocket. He pulled out the man's house keys and left the scene, before he was arrested by police around 1.30am.
On April 3, 2022, Hringngen and a co-offender, followed complainants at Riverbend Park, and confronted them near a toilet block. Hringngen said "I need your fucking money" and snatched the wallet out his hands.
Hringngen's solicitor, Matt Williams, said his client had recently engaged in drug and alcohol services and was attending appointments with a counsellor.
He suggested his client had some insight into the impact of his behaviour. In relation to the incident with the taxi driver, he said the taxi driver did not suffer any injuries.
In regards to the incident at McDonald's, Hringngen had gone fishing earlier in the day and went to get food. He waited for a taxi driver to take him through the drive-through, and said he should have listened to the police.
Mr Williams said in relation to the drink driving incident, his client was driving with a friend to another friend's house and pulled over on the side of the road, before their vehicle became stuck in mud.
Magistrate Simon Brown said Hringngen needed to address his issue with drinking alcohol.
Hringngen was fined $1340 and was disqualified from driving for 12 months. He was also placed on a community corrections order for two years and ordered to undertake 98 hours of community service.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.