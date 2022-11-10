In just two weeks the Archie:100 exhibition in Launceston has seen almost 3000 visitors.
The exhibition, The Archie 100: A Century of the Archibald Prize, is being hosted at the Queen Victoria Museum at Inveresk.
Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said it was brilliant to have the exhibition in Launceston and the visitor numbers showed he was not alone in this.
"Our city is one that rallies around the activation of art, culture and history and this national touring exhibition is a showcase of just that," he said.
Council's creative arts and cultural services general manager Shane Fitzgerald teased more "blockbuster" projects ahead.
"Being able to provide access to world-class exhibitions such as this right here at home in Launceston is a testament to our community and the standing of arts and culture in northern Tasmania," he said.
With 2893 visitors in just two weeks, it will surely grow to then tens of thousands by the time the exhibition leaves QVMAG on January 8.
Ticket sales are available online at qvmag.tas.gov.au/Archie-100 or at the door.
Alison Foletta
