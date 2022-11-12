The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
In Depth

Greg Green unites Launceston construction industry amid MND diagnosis

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
November 13 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg and Wendy Green with their dog, Gracie. Picture by Paul Scambler

Greg Green didn't agree to a thankyou dinner at first.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.