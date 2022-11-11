Dr George Razay has campaigned for health for many years, he has been a general physician for 40 years and he will now use that drive in City of Launceston council.
Cr Razay is one of seven new councillors for Launceston.
"I am very honoured and feel humbled that the community has put their trust in me," he said.
The health of Launceston will one of the top aims for Cr Razay while he is on council, it was a key part of his campaign.
Cr Razay wants to promote a happy, healthy and active community.
He said by encouraging physical physical activities through walking and cycling and reducing traffic congestion by improving our public transport, it would in turn have a major impact on air pollution.
Cr Razay's aims also include supporting homeless people, and working within the City Heart project to revitalise the city centre.
But Cr Razay was aware he is new to the local government game and will work with his team.
"I will be seeking the advice of my fellow councillors and the professional people of the council on the things that I feel are important," he said.
Cr Razay has prepared himself for balancing his commitment to council and his work.
"I have deliberately created a space by reducing my work in the hospital so that I can dedicate time to the council work," he said.
The 2022 election was the first with compulsory voting for Tasmania's local governments, Dr Razay said this "underlined the democratic nature of the election," and helped give the election a platform, when in the past people may not have even been aware a local council election was on.
He felt the changes to council reflected the changing community.
"There is a good balance between experienced people who have been there for a long time and are full of knowledge and wisdom and people in their first term who are full of energy and vision," he said.
"In addition, some members might have particular things and viewpoints that they are interested in, for example, I am interested in health and I am passionate about it and my views will be a useful contribution to the council."
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
