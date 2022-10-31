There was a meeting of Tasmania's best young chess players on Monday, with Scotch Oakburn College hosting the Tasmanian State Interschool Championships.
250 of the best primary and secondary players from around Tasmania will battle it out at Scotch Oakburn College to be crowned the State Interschool Champion.
The top 3 schools from each division will then win the honour to represent Tasmania at the National Interschool Finals, against the other best schools in Australia.
Chess has seen a massive resurgence in Tasmania in the past 12 months, according to the Owner of Black Square Chess, James Briant.
"In mid-2021, we had roughly 45 students playing every week in clubs around the state, as of this week, we have over 500 students playing every week and looking to double that number by the end of 2023," he said.
"We have about 180 kids here from around 13 different schools. There are some from the North-West, the North and the South.
"The top three of each primary and secondary category are competing at the National Finals in Melbourne as the Tas representatives."
Mr Briant said that chess is a great activity to improve memory and social skills.
"It's all about brain development. We coach people how to move pieces, but they are really developing a way that they critically think. It's a really good way for kids who aren't super social. It's a sport for the introverts especially, but it's a game for everyone."
Mr Briant said he has grown his chess program to the North of the state, after seeing a growth the massive growth in interest.
"We are based in Hobart and we coach around 500 kids a week and we have just got a Launceston coach, who is coaching around 100 kids a week as well, so there has been a real boom in kids taking up chess," he said.
"I used to be here playing here when I was a kid, this is my second event as organiser. My mother has done this for 20 years, since I was in grade one. I have taken over the role and I'm enjoying teaching."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
