Equality Tasmania says a government bill that seeks to change the state's Coroner's Act remains discriminatory towards LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians.
The House of Assembly last week passed a bill that amended a number of the state's acts, including the Coroners Act .
The act was amended to require the chief clerk of the Coronial Division to, as soon as practicable after a coroner commences an investigation into a death, provide information the senior next of kin of the deceased person or any other person who the coroner considers to have a sufficient interest in the death.
Labor and the Greens sought to make amendments to the bill to prohibit discrimination of LGBTIQA+ people.
Equality Tasmania in a statement said the amendments would have explained clearly what a spouse is in Tasmanian law and provided an appeal mechanism for those seeking to challenge the coroner's decisions about senior next-of-kin.
It said it hoped there was an opportunity to push for the amendments to be included in the bill when it was debated in the Legislative Council this month, highlighting the well-known case involving Tasmanian man Ben Jago.
Equality Tasmania spokesperson Lucy Mercer-Mapstone said the goal was to ensure nobody had to go through what Mr Jago and other bereaved same-gender partners had gone through in being denied recognition as senior next-of-kin.
"In Ben's case, this included not being able to see his partner's body and initially being told he couldn't attend his partner's funeral despite having been in a relationship for five years and despite Tasmanian law giving him equal rights as senior next-of-kin," Dr Mercer-Mapstone said.
"We are disappointed the government has refused to accept simple, straight-forward amendments that would have made discrimination of kind faced by Ben Jago much less likely."
She said the government's case against the amendments was that LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians were protected by the Anti-Discrimination Act and the Relationships Act.
"However, in a case against the coroner taken by Ben Jago, the Supreme Court found the coroner and all the coroners office staff are immune from the Anti-Discrimination Act," Dr Mercer-Mapstone said.
