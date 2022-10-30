The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Equestrian Tasmania urge TT-Line and state government to seek solution to livestock ban

Clancy Balen
By Clancy Balen
October 30 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Equestrian Tasmania urge TT-Line and state government to seek solution to livestock ban. Picture file.

Equestrian Tasmania says the state government must find a solution to TT-Line's livestock ban "as soon as possible", warning the industry will suffer if it becomes isolated from the mainland.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clancy Balen

Clancy Balen

Journalist at The Examiner

I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.