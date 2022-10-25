The Examiner
Federal Budget: Tasmania secures haul

By Benjamin Seeder
October 25 2022 - 5:30pm
The budget included funding for a new palliative care respite centre and a new medical research centre at LGH. Picture by Paul Scambler

Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers on Tuesday night delivered on many of the promises the government made to Tasmania, including $20.6 million over four years for a palliative care centre and cancer support program at the Launceston General Hospital, $540 million in road funding and $100 million in new money to help upgrade water infrastructure in the state.

