Police raid Tasmanian property, seize firearms and drugs

A 28-year-old woman and 32-year-old man have been charged after a stolen car and several firearms were seized during a targeted search at Sheffield on Thursday, police say.
A search warrant was executed by members of the Western Drugs and Firearms Unit, with support from members of Operation Scelus.
They seized several weapons including:
Police said they also seized quantities of ice and cannabis as well as a red Holden SUV which was reported stolen.
The pair were charged with the following offences:
They will appear in court on Monday, June 24.
