Tamar River oil spill being investigated

Authorities are working to contain an oil spill in the Tamar River.
The Environment Protection Authority was advised on Monday of a spill from two derelict ships, the Harry O'May and Cape Bruny.
Oil was not visible around the hulks on Tuesday morning, however officers confirmed oil was present at the site, which is downriver from Southern Marine Shiplift at the end of Kings Wharf Road.
The EPA is unable to confirm how much oil has escaped from the ships.
"The EPA is working with TasPorts to place a boom to contain the spill and will continue to monitor the situation," an EPA statement read.
"Investigations to identify the cause have commenced.
"The EPA's responsibility in an incident such as this is dealing with the pollution response and proactively managing any environmental risk.
"The ownership of the vessels is not the responsibility of the EPA."
City of Launceston mayor Albert van Zetten said council had no say in the management of the Tamar River, which was state-owned.
"It's always disappointing when we have spills in the Tamar. It's something that we work with, if we need to, with the EPA," Cr van Zetten said.
"We want to see the river cleaned up as best we can and that's something we'll continue to work towards."
The Harry O'May operated as a Bruny Island car ferry in the 1980s and 1990s, but has sat at Kings Wharf for decades.
Both the Harry O'May and tug boat Cape Bruny had been owned by LD Shipping owner Les Dick, who died last year.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
