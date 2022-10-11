The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tamar River oil spill being investigated

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated October 11 2022 - 5:00am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Workers place a boom to contain the oil spill in the Tamar RIver. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Authorities are working to contain an oil spill in the Tamar River.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.