The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Morty's for sale: Launceston icon has 'opportunity for restructure'

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated October 19 2022 - 7:19am, first published 7:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW ERA: Morty's Food Court in Launceston is on the market.

Prominent Launceston dining hub Morty's is preparing for a new era.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.