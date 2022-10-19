Morty's for sale: Launceston icon has 'opportunity for restructure'

Prominent Launceston dining hub Morty's is preparing for a new era.
Known as one of few Launceston food outlets that remain open until 9.30pm every night, the 1.1 acre Wellington Street complex was listed for sale on Tuesday.
According to the listing, the complex could benefit from a tweak to its existing set-up.
"The centre offers an opportunity for restructure to the food court model, providing potential for a stronger net position under an alternative structure," it read.
A price guide is yet to be disclosed.
The brainchild of developer Mort Douglas, who died last year, Morty's opened to much fanfare on August 19, 2000.
The Examiner heralded its arrival as a "new and vibrant era for the previously dreary western side of the city".
"Everybody's mind blows when they walk in here," Mr Douglas said at the opening, "they can't believe we have got something here like this".
Of the initial 13 tenants, Subway, Dave's Noodle Box, BP and East Ocean Chinese Cuisine have lasted the journey, while International Flowers' Sharon Wilcox is the last remaining original shop owner.
Having fielded almost daily calls from Mr Douglas to relocate from the Novotel foyer, Ms Wilcox eventually agreed and has happily operated from the Morty's site ever since.
"The shops are all busy in here," she said.
"It's right in the centre of everything and there's 10 minutes free parking. People can get their paper, get their flowers, something to eat, fill up with fuel - everything's here.
"But it hasn't really changed much, it needs a change to brighten it up a bit."
The food hall offers predominantly Asian cuisine and has three vacant tenancies, including adjoining spaces that were previously home to an ice creamery and a juice bar.
Ms Wilcox said the food hall could benefit from more family-friendly food options.
"If you've got a young family, little kids ... they want ice creams, they want a hamburger, some fish and chips - that's the thing that's lacking at the moment."
The complex has been listed with Knight Frank's Rob Dixon and CBRE's Lee Holdsworth and Josh Scapolan.
It boasts 18 tenancies and has an estimated fully-leased net income of $870,000.
Expressions of interest close November 15.
