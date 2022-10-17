A Waverley man charged with murder and attempted murder will meet his lawyer next week to finalise his plea on charges of murder and attempted murder.
Kerry Lee Whiting, 44, appeared by video before Justice Robert Pearce and was remanded in custody.
Counsel on brief Olivia Jenkins said that Mr Whiting would meet his Hobart-based lawyer Fabiano Cangelosi to discuss a crown statement of facts.
She said Mr Cangelosi would take further instructions before it could be decided whether the case could be resolvable [decided via guilty plea] or whether a trial was still required.
Crown prosecutor John Ransom said that if the matter remained a trial it could held in Hobart in November.
Mr Whiting previously pleaded not guilty in December 2021 to the murder of Adrian Paul Mayne and the attempted murder of Natalie Joyce Harris, 36, at a house in Ravenswood on November 25, 2021.
READ MORE: New owners of Henty House announced
Mr Whiting also pleaded not guilty in December to a count of aggravated burglary of a house in Prossers Forest Road.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.