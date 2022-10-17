The Examiner
Kerry Lee Whiting faces charges of murder and attempted murder

Nick Clark
Nick Clark
October 17 2022
Kerry Lee Whiting

A Waverley man charged with murder and attempted murder will meet his lawyer next week to finalise his plea on charges of murder and attempted murder.

