One of Northern Tasmania's most recognisable examples of the popular 1980s brutalist architecture style has been snapped up for only the second time in its history.
Henty House has sold to a Melbourne-based syndicator for a figure of $22,525,000.
The renowned five-level structure - located at 1 Civic Square - was named after the Henty family, who emigrated from Sussex to Launceston in the early 1830s.
Their time in Tasmania was relatively brief, before moving on to Victoria, where they created the first illegal settlement in the state, and later established a vast agricultural empire.
The building itself was built by award-winning Tasmanian architect Peter Partridge in 1983 for the state government, several members of which still occupy the building, alongside various federal government tenants.
Henty House features off-form concrete, a style that leaves the concrete without its "decorative finish" to create an abrupt feel. Its unique design, particularly when compared to the city's colonial streetscapes, resulted in the Heritage Council listing it in 2012.
However, due to that decision potentially limiting works to the building, it was appealed and subsequently won by Sydney-based property firm Strada Group, who had bought the property three years earlier for $11 million.
They then attempted to sell the 4678 square metre building - situated on a 2517 square metre site - in 2017.
Despite Melbourne-based real estate firm CBRE receiving 70 enquiries within the first few weeks the site was was advertised, Henty House - which is said to bring in about $1.523 million a year in rent. - was never sold.
However, this time around CBRE's two man-team of Tom Ryan and Scott Orchard - in collaboration with Tim Johnstone and Scott Alexander of Hobart-based agency Edwards Windsor - were able to jointly seal the deal.
Mr Orchard said, while sales results had been limited through the middle part of the year as a market adjustment played out - there was still considerable local, national and international capital looking for opportunities in prime and alternative markets in Tasmania.
"As demonstrated by the sale of Henty House," he said.
