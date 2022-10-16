The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Disability Voices Tasmania says lives are in danger after the COVID isolation mandate has ended

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
October 16 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Disability group calls government's COVID call 'potentially fatal'

Disability Voices Tasmania says the removal of the mandatory isolation requirement for COVID-positive cases puts the state's disability community at risk of long-term and potentially fatal health consequences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.