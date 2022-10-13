The Examiner
NBL: Josh Magette roars to life in record-setting JackJumpers win

Josh Partridge
Josh Partridge
Updated October 13 2022 - 11:06pm, first published 11:00pm
Tasmanian JackJumpers' Josh Magette put in a stellar performance in a record win for the side. Picture by Paul Scambler

A superb first-quarter performance from Josh Magette and the JackJumpers set them up for a 97-72 victory over the Adelaide 36ers.

