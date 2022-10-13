Mowbray captain Luke Scott is thrilled his team is playing their opening match of the Cricket North season at Invermay Park.
The Eagles, who had a bye to the start their campaign, have their fingers-crossed this week's wild weather will subside on Saturday so they can get their one-day match in against Launceston.
"We haven't had our first game at Invermay Park for a long time," Scott said.
"A bit of credit goes to the council in getting that ground ready for us for our first game. There's a great atmosphere around the club for that."
Scott explained Mowbray didn't usually play on the ground in the first few weeks of the season for various reasons such as footy finals.
"In the past, we've probably played two or three away games to start the year and then get access to it," he said.
Scott is optimistic the Eagles and Lions will get a game played.
"There's been some wild weather over the past few years and we've always managed to get a game in at Invermay Park," he said.
"There's been a couple of rounds there where there wasn't too much play at some other grounds whereas we managed to get away.
"So we'll be pretty confident there'll be some sort of game as long as it's not actually raining on Saturday."
The Eagles played an intraclub game last week.
Launceston coach Andy Gower said his group was up and about after their round-one win against Riverside.
"There's a good feeling with obviously bringing in some new people that hadn't played with us last year and having a mix of youth and experience," he said.
Englishman Max Dowling debuted for the club which added to the buzz.
"He was very nervous, obviously with playing for Launceston there's a lot of history at the club," Gower said.
"His grandparents came along for the day as well which was great.
"They live in Tasmania so it was good for them to come along and be there for the cap presentation."
Gower explained Dowling's dad was born in Launceston and was based in the Tassie city before he moved to England.
The Lions will look to address their middle-order batting collapse from the opening round.
"We'll go in unchanged and we've had conversations around losing 4-10 so that's certainly a focus this week to keep the set batter in play and continue to build partnerships," he said.
Gower said he was happy with the match venue given this week's weather.
"If you want to be on any ground this week it would be Invermay Park, given the drainage and condition of the ground," he said.
"We're hopeful we might be able to get a reduced-overs match in of some sort around the 25-30 overs mark.
"Which is dangerous because the team that adapts to those conditions best usually wins. But we'd just be keen to get a game of cricket in."
South Launceston skipper Jeremy Jackson is looking for an improved batting performance when the Knights face Riverside at Windsor Park.
They crashed to 95 all out in round one against Westbury.
"We just didn't make enough runs to be competitive," he said.
"A few of our top-six made starts. We just really need someone in the top-six, or a couple of people in the top-six when they get a start, to take the responsibility and go on to make a match-winning score for us."
Jackson was largely happy with last weekend's bowling effort.
"We let a couple of half-chances slip but everybody who bowled, bowled reasonably well," he said.
"We just didn't have enough runs on the board to allow the bowlers to go to work."
Tom Hawkins, 17, made his A grade debut for the Knights last weekend.
"While he was at the crease with the bat, he looked pretty comfortable and at home out there and he was quite good for us in the field as well," Jackson said.
Riverside coach Patty Mackrell said match-awareness was an area of improvement for his side after their loss to Launceston.
"Being the first game out, I feel we were a bit rusty," he said.
"Our bowlers just need to be more consistent and our batters just need have a bit more match-awareness on where to pick up our runs.
"South are a real threat, they've improved quite a bit on last year.
"They've got some key players in Nathan Philip in their batting and they've got a solid bowling attack so it's going to be a tough challenge."
Mackrell was pleased with skipper Peter New (43 not-out), Tommy Lewis (3-20) and Kaidyn Apted (20 runs and 1-22) from last weekend's effort.
Meanwhile, recruits George Davies and Alex Townend debuted.
