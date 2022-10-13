The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Leaders offer thoughts ahead of Cricket North round two

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
October 13 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverside batsman Peter New goes whack during his team's loss to Launceston at the NTCA Ground last weekend. Pictures by Phillip Biggs

Mowbray captain Luke Scott is thrilled his team is playing their opening match of the Cricket North season at Invermay Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.