One of the state's best footballers is excited about returning to his home club.
Midfielder Fletcher Seymour, who just won a State League premiership with Launceston and was awarded the best on ground medal, has returned to NTFA division one side Old Scotch to assist coach Brayley Coombes.
Premierships follow the 24-year-old.
He won three senior premierships with the Thistles from 2014-16 before enjoying another senior three-peat with Launceston.
He also won the 2019 best and fairest and was selected in the TSL team of the year twice during his four years in Blue.
The former Scotch Oakburn College student said he was looking forward to again lining up alongside some lifelong friends.
Seymour played with the likes of Thistles captain Jonty Swallow and Jock Darke when he was last at the club.
"When I was younger I focused more on cricket so football was always my second sport growing up," he said.
"Old Scotch provided a great place to play five to 10 games a year as a 16,17,18-year-old.
"It's a club I also grew up watching as a youngster, my uncle (Will Edwards) is a life member.
"I remember going to watch Old Scotch play on Saturdays."
The property valuer explained his switch from the State League to division one.
"It's purely more of a lifestyle decision than anything," he said.
"It's one less training night a week and not having to travel to Hobart every second week throughout the season.
"Work has been quite busy over the past 12 to 18 months. So I'm just taking a back seat football-wise and focusing more on my career."
Seymour most recently played for the Thistles in 2016 before moving to Hobart for university in 2017-18. He played footy and cricket for Clarence.
He joined Launceston in 2019 and cherished his time there.
"I was very lucky to play under coach Mitch (Thorp) at Launnie," he said.
"He's got a magnificent footy mind and is a pretty hard taskmaster but perfect for what the group needed through 2019 to 2022 and obviously winning the three flags," he said.
"The first year there we were expected to fall away to the pack after losing quite a few players from the 2018 team.
"But we got to work straightaway and built to a prelim final and then obviously a three-peat.
"I certainly have great memories and take great learnings as a footballer and also as a person from my time at Launnie."
Seymour will bring experience to his role as assistant coach after being a line coach for the Blues' midfield the past couple of years.
"I've always said I enjoy the tactical side of the game. I don't so much enjoy the motivating and talking side of it," he said.
"So hopefully from an assistant coaching role, I can impart some of the knowledge I've been lucky enough to learn off Mitch over the past few years.
"And obviously the standard of football and the aspiration of the players is a lot different.
"So just imparting that knowledge in a low-key way that everyone can get and understand but still focus on the enjoyment side of footy."
Seymour joins a Thistles outfit which made this year's grand final and lost to St Pats by 27 points.
He's pumped to join such a strong group.
"There are few players still left from my first time around at Scotch but also a lot of new players so I'm excited to get to know them," he said.
"We'll try and get a few players back as well. With the connection to the school, we'll try and get a few school boys down to the club, past and present, so hopefully we can build and go one step further next year."
Coombes said it was an exciting time for the club.
"It's excellent, you very rarely are able to recruit players with the credentials Fletcher's got but the most important thing is that he's actually coming home to his original club and really wanting to come back to his home club," he said.
"He's already been very active over the past couple of weeks with pre-season plans and game style plans and stuff like that so he's going to be a terrific asset for us."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.