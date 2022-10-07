The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Mark Edwards becomes Old Launcestonians senior coach for NTFA 2023

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
October 7 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reserves co-coach Paul Digney, women's coach Abbey Green, men's coach Mark Edwards, women's assistant coach Jen Guy and reserves co-coach Lachlan McCarron. Absent: Women's assistant coach Jesse Denholm. Pictures supplied by Old Launcestonians

Old Launcestonians have appointed Mark Edwards as their senior men's coach for NTFA division one season 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.