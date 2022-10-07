Old Launcestonians have appointed Mark Edwards as their senior men's coach for NTFA division one season 2023.
Edwards, who has been a Blues assistant coach since 2018, feels well-prepared to take on the top job.
"I'm excited and the club is in a good position," he said.
"The place is pretty vibrant and up and about. Everyone's staying on and committed."
He said it was great to have retained the list.
"It's pleasing and probably one of the reasons I took the took the job on," he said.
"I've been involved in coaching since I've been there but never had the opportunity in the past to take on the senior job.
"My circumstances hadn't allowed it to happen. But knowing the group we've got and how committed they are and how well I get on with them and the respect they show me; it's been really pleasing and it's exciting to take it on."
Edwards has played 64 senior games at OLs, including nine this year as the Blues made the semi-finals.
The first-year senior coach said he would likely mentor mostly from the sidelines in 2023.
He played most of his footy at Bracknell - where he suited up more than 150 times - before joining OLs.
Edwards said he loved the Blues' one-club mentality.
"We all support and look after each other and celebrate together and make sure we stick around," he said.
"We've been quite a small club but we're really building and we've got a lot of followers now and there are encouraging signs."
The new coach's vision is about taking the next step to achieving the ultimate success.
"We've just got to get a bit more consistent we've been a little bit up and down over the past few years," he said.
"I don't think we're that far away. We've been on the fringe now for the past two or three years."
He said the Blues would look to recruit a couple more players to bolster their chances of going deeper in finals.
Edwards takes on the position after Kane Sanders coached the Blues this year.
As noted in The Examiner in August, Sanders handed over the reins to Edwards and Richard Howe late in the home and away season.
They co-coached the Blues during their finals campaign.
OLs lost 9.12 (66) to 6.12 (48) against Lilydale in their semi-final at Invermay Park.
Meanwhile, Abbey Green has re-signed as the club's women's playing-coach for next year.
The league best and fairest winner, who was also named coach of the year, led OLs to the NTFAW premier grand final in her first season in charge.
The former AFLW player said it was easy decision to go around again.
"I believe we have one of the strongest cultures in the league," she said.
"With the partnership of the future talent of the league from Launceston Church Grammar School and the commitment from current and future players, I believe this club is heading in the right direction for success.
"The amount of talent within the group on and off the field is exceptional. We have a fantastic bunch of women who have had a stellar year and I'm looking forward to working with the girls for 2023 and going one better."
Green will be assisted by Jen Guy and Jesse Denholm.
The women's team fell to Launceston 4.5 (29) to 3.2 (20) in the decider.
Paul Digney and Lachlan McCarron will co-coach the men's reserves next year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.