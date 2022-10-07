The Examiner
Meaghan Brewer couch surfing in the North-West while on housing waitlist

By Simon McGuire
October 7 2022 - 7:30pm
Meaghan Brewer is currently homeless and couch surfing. She recently had her first child, escaped family violence at the hands of her partner and is a single mother. Picture by Brodie Weeding

A North-West woman who just gave birth to her first child and said she suffered family violence at the hands of her ex-partner has been forced to couch surf while waiting for public housing.

Simon McGuire

Journalist

