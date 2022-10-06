The Examiner
A New South Wales couple are about to break ground on a 45-lot subdivision at St Helens

By Benjamin Seeder
October 6 2022 - 5:30pm
The ground plan for the Di Francesco's Ardea development.

A new, 45 block subdivision has been approved by the Break O'Day Council and is set to break ground at St Helens at the end of the month, property developers Charlie and Elwyn Di Francesco said on Thursday.

