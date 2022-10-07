'The Circus' is in Launceston: behind the scenes

The circus is in town and the tent is up.
Weber Bros Entertainment's 'The Circus' will run until October 23 in Royal Park, showcasing the skills of a seventh-generation circus family that began in Germany but now resides between in New Zealand.
Aeraliest and show director Kiarnna, the eldest of eight Weber children, explained the family nature of the show.
"My brother rides in the globe of death and my sister is an aerialist who does the trapeze and hula hoops," she said.
"My fiance is also in the show, he also rides in the globe of death so it's a real family affair.
"I have little siblings and if they want to hop in the show they'll come in too."
Tickets are available via iticket.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.