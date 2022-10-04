After sending Cairns Taipans to the free-throw line 32 times, Tasmania JackJumpers coach Scott Roth will be helping his troops clean up their "undisciplined defence across the board".
The Taipans, who put on a 39-point third quarter, registered their highest-scoring period in the 40-minute era as they downed the JackJumpers 106-84.
It was an explosive NBL performance given they only sunk 15 points in the first stanza.
"Our defence is obviously nowhere near where it was last year for whatever the reasons may be," Roth said.
The coach said the JackJumpers also sent South East Melbourne to the line on 29 occasions in their opening game and labelled those statistics as "a recipe for disaster".
Reliable guard Matt Kenyon provided an on-court perspective.
"They shot really well but it comes off the back of a quarter of poor defence," he said.
"They don't just start making shots, they're comfortable, they're feeling good, they start hitting shots so we've got to tidy that up."
He feels the group could brush up on their communication.
"We talk about five guys being on a string and right now individually it feels like we're just guarding one-on-one so we need to have each other's back and I know we'll get there," he said.
Tasmania, who made last season's grand final series, have slumped to a 0-2 record and face New Zealand Breakers in Auckland on Friday.
Kenyon said there was no need to panic about the slow start.
"There's a lot of room to grow but it's a marathon not a sprint," he said.
"We talk about that all the time and I have faith in the coaches and players, we've got a great group and we're looking forward to getting back on track."
The opening two rounds presented as a chance for the JackJumpers to roll out their two American imports Rashard Kelly and Milton Doyle.
Doyle played almost a full game and sunk 13 points and had six assists against the Phoenix.
He also racked up 13 points and three assists against the Taipans.
Kelly, who played about a half of game time in both encounters, scored 18 and 15 points.
Roth said he had enjoyed having them around and they were adjusting to their new league.
The Breakers will host a game in New Zealand for the first time in about two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Kenyon noted while the JackJumpers were looking forward to being part of the special occasion, their focus was on registering their first victory of the season.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
