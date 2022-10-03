A maiden world championship will double as a key fact-finding mission for cycling rising star Josh Duffy.
Having climbed his way up through Christmas Carnivals, national and Oceania championships, Commonwealth Games and world cups, the Launceston 22-year-old will grace the world champs stage with one eye on the only bigger event.
The venue for this month's UCI track titles is in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France, which will also host the 2024 Paris Olympics where Duffy and his Aussie teammates hope to shine.
"I'm pretty focused on Paris, it's my main goal at the moment, so this is a pretty important one for us to scope the track out, see what it's like and what times we can expect," Duffy said.
"I have not been there yet so it's the first time for me but everyone says it's a fast track and will be quick for team pursuits.
"It's my first world champs at any level. It's always a pleasure wearing the green and gold but always special at world champs. Compared to the Commonwealth Games you've got the whole world turning up and so while you always ride the team pursuit the same way, you have to go faster to win it.
"Australia has such a rich history in team pursuit so any major race we'd be hoping to win but it's such an unknown."
The Adelaide-based Launceston City CC member flew out on Saturday en route for a training camp in Bordeaux before the team heads to Paris.
In an endurance squad with Commonwealth Games teammate Conor Leahy plus Tokyo Olympians and WorldTour neo-pro trio Sam Welsford, Kelland O'Brien and Lucas Plapp, Duffy can expect to ride the team pursuit plus any of the bunch races.
The former St Patrick's College student is fresh off a maiden Commonwealth Games where he was part of a bronze medal-winning team pursuit line-up before a disappointing failure to finish in the scratch race.
"It was a great learning experience. It was my first major Games but also my first international competition in a long time and the first big goal I've had for a while so great to soak up that experience.
"A lot of people say it's good to go to a Commonwealth Games before an Olympics and learn from that."
While delighted to return home with a medal, Duffy has mixed feelings about his events which took place at the 2012 Olympic venue in Lee Valley Velopark.
"You're never going to turn down a medal but there's a little bit of disappointment. Had things gone a few different ways, I could have got more out of the week but I think we can all be pretty proud of the medal."
Duffy was then involved in one of the Games' highest profile moments when he was caught up in the spectacular scratch race heat crash which resulted in English rider Matt Walls flying over the top of the track and into the crowd.
"It was pretty crazy. Two guys came together in front of everyone and went down across the track. It was an awkward spot for there to be a crash because it spreads out across the track and no-one had anywhere to go.
"It's never nice to come off but I was pretty lucky and just had some burns from the track. It was on the last lap so I walked across the line to qualify.
"I'm not going to blame the crash but I think I could have done a lot more (in that event). I was going in with hopes of a medal but I was a little bit off and still carrying injuries so it was disappointing but the Commonwealth Games experience is something I look back on with fond memories and learnings."
While Duffy is making his world championship debut, he will team up with a Tasmanian veteran of the stage, and Georgia Baker is delighted to have some home-state company on the team.
"It's so good to have a fellow Tasmanian in the team and especially for it to be Josh because he's riding really well and is where he belongs," she said.
