TIMES PAST: A look back on Olympics shows reconciliation still an issue

Cathy Freeman's historic 100-metre sprint, the iconic mascots, and the kitsch but unabashed Australiana on the world stage during the opening ceremony - The Sydney Olympics have seared themselves into the country's collective memory.
But all good things must come to and end, and 22 years ago to the day The Examiner bid farewell to one of the most successful Summer Olympics in history.
Martin Gilmour, The Examiner's 'Whistleblower at The Games', reflected at the time that there were no favourites the night before, as Sydney wrapped up the 17-day sporting event with its closing ceremony.
"There were no favourites last night and everyone was a winner," Mr Gilmour wrote.
"The applause was just as loud for Gezahgne Abera, the Ethiopian who won gold, a it was for Callisto da Costa, the East Timorese who lived out a dream, and as it was for Rithya To, the Cambodian who was second-last in the stadium, his face contorted in agony, his hands held high in ecstasy, before he collapsed on the finish line and did not move."
From the arrival of the torch at Uluru, to the "unprecedented corroboree at the opening ceremony", to Cathy Freeman's torch-bearing, for Mr Gilmour, these Games were "the reconciliation games".
"By definition, these were the most inclusive Olympic Games, for there were more athletes from more countries than ever before, and they made for the most inclusive national celebration in Australian history," he said.
"Last night was for partying, for Hills Hoists on stilts, for blow-up kangaroos, for prawns on bikes, for floating mirror balls, but the reconciliation theme continued to resonate, almost from the moment Savage Garden's Darren Hayes wore a T-shirt emblazoned with the Aboriginal flag when he sang affirmation."
Elsewhere in the paper reporter Alan Attwood wrote the Games "went out with a bang".
"Out with fireworks and carefree foolishness in a closing ceremony billed as a backyard party for 100,000 guests," he said.
As Brisbane begins to plan for the 2032 Summer Olympics, a look back on the coverage around Sydney's Millennium defining moment proves the memories aren't rose-tinted, the grandeur not misremembered.
It's a tough legacy to live up to for Queensland's capital, but the need for reconciliation remains as important as ever.
I'm a general reporter covering everything from politics and local government, to environment, health, and social affairs. Email me at clancy.balen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
