The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Exclusive

Games record-holder Jay Blackberry retires from TSL football

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
September 28 2022 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Across Western Storm, Launceston and South Launceston, Jay Blackberry was a star.

"You can't write a better way to exit this level of footy."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.