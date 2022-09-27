Riverside High School and St Patrick's College teams had perfect days on Tuesday, booking their tickets to Netball Tasmania's state finals.
Competing in the organisation's grade 9 and 10 Northern finals at the Silverdome, both teams went through undefeated.
Riverside's Maroon team topped pool A, defeating Deloraine 21-18, Kings Meadows 39-1, Prospect 34-21 and Port Dalrymple 36-7 before securing their state champs spot with a 32-17 victory over Scottsdale.
In the other pool, the gold St Pat's side started off with two massive victories, getting the better of Kings Meadows 57-0 and Launceston Christian School 50-3 before being pushed a little bit more with a 30-16 win over Scottsdale, 33-9 win over Riverside Gold and a 41-16 win over Prospect to book their place.
The pair will play at the girls' state finals on Wednesday, October 26 in Hobart alongside the 7 and 8 champions Launceston Grammar and St Patrick's.
The boys play the following day with St Patrick's and Scottsdale (grade 7 and 8) and St Patrick's and Queechy (grade 9 and 10) qualifying.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.