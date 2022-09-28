Wily coach Tim Coyle can speak from experience about success breeding success.
Having been in charge of a successful Tasmanian side when a conveyor belt of talent graduated into national colours (Ben Hilfenhaus, Xavier Doherty, George Bailey, James Faulkner, Tim Paine, Alex Doolan etc), Coyle hopes to see similar graduation for his Greater Northern Raiders charges.
Echoing the sentiment of women's team counterpart Darren Simmonds, the club's men's coach said higher recognition was as important to the Raiders operation as on-field victories.
"You want to pick players from successful environments and we had that at Tasmania when we were winning games and getting players selected for Australia," recalled Coyle, who led the state to Sheffield Shield titles in 2007, '11 and '13.
"That's one of our challenges. If you are playing for the Raiders, your aspiration should be to play for Tasmania and if we're winning games we expect players to be selected and offered rookie contracts. That's what we're here to do."
A stunning 2021-22 campaign - which yielded the Raiders' first silverware - has set a high bar.
"Last year we achieved a lot. We had three players in the under-19s and three in the second XI. That's a huge result - as well as winning 12 games, compared to five the previous year. That's a huge leap and helps to have players identified."
Detailing the changes of personnel ahead of the new season, which starts at Windsor Park, Riverside, on Sunday, Coyle said the concept of a Greater Northern outfit operating in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League meant a more complex picture.
"I'd like to think everyone in the North and North-West is available, particularly young players, and we're certainly looking around the grade scene to see what other players look like they could go to the next level."
Finishing second on first-grade and T20 ladders last season has also instilled a sense of belonging among the Raiders players.
"We had an excellent year last year and set a pretty high benchmark to aspire to this year, but there's a lot of belief in the group now because we've been able to win consistently against good opposition so the group goes into the season confident.
"We start the season with three one-day games so we're looking forward to getting away with a good start against Glenorchy. We have a 15-player squad and Sunday's team for Windsor Park is already picked.
"We're not over-thinking things. We've been training since July and we're ready."
At 204 centimetres, right-arm quick Billy Stanlake was destined to make a big impression.
The 27-year-old Queenslander has played seven One-Day Internationals plus 19 T20is and has extensive experience in the Indian Premier League and Big Bash League where he joins the Hurricanes following stints with Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Stars.
"Billy is our big recruit and we'll probably see him around November time," Coyle said.
"His focus will be on the Big Bash but we will get to see him as well. He's coming back from a back injury and will be a great addition.
"Billy is not just a first class bowler but has obviously represented Australia at the highest level too, so for our guys to be able to be in the same environment as him is not only a great learning opportunity for them, but shows the opportunities that this pathway in the North of our state can bring.
"Billy's availability to us will obviously be limited due to his commitments with the Tigers, and potentially higher honours as well, but to have a bowler of his quality in our side is an absolute no-brainer."
Former captain and player of the year Miles Barnard returns after 12 months out with a knee injury while back-up bowler Ed Faulkner, a medium pacer from Launceston, has been impressing at training.
"It looks like Alex Wynwood is out," Coyle added. "He's not been to pre-season so is probably just playing grade cricket and Nathan Parkin is also focusing on Westbury."
Beginning the campaign with successive home one-dayers at Windsor Park should benefit the Raiders, Coyle said.
"It's a real advantage for us with possible wet weather in Hobart. Getting a couple of wins early would be really important and I think we'll be hard to beat.
"It has snuck up on us a bit, but we're prepared. We've had a training run down at Riverside and it looks great, the wicket looks good, and there's a definite advantage to us playing locally two weeks in a row as long as we get fine weather."
Newly-appointed men's captain Charlie Eastoe believes the Raiders have reached a significant stage in their development.
Asked what was different between playing for the composite Northern team and turning out for his own club, the Launceston wicket-keeper said while all players remain affiliated with Cricket North clubs they also feel a togetherness at the Raiders.
"The beauty of the Raiders is that it's not different at all to be honest," he said.
"We've created a strong club culture. It's no longer just an invitational team and players are playing for the whole season."
The former Scotch Oakburn student has become a pivotal part of Tim Coyle's side, leading the run-scoring last season with 495 at an average of 35.36 and a top score of 119 off 126 balls in the one-day win at South Hobart Sandy Bay.
Coyley said Eastoe proved his leadership potential when filling in for injured skipper Oli Wood last season which included his starring role in Round 22 at Queenborough Oval when the 25-year-old took the gloves and the armband.
"That was a good chance to see him step up and he did a good job," he said.
"Charlie shows leadership qualities but also he's a leader with the bat and I think he can take that to another level.
"He was selected in the second XI so has a good profile in the state and is ready to take the next step. He keeps things pretty simple and is good to work with."
Eastoe said he was proud to take charge and optimistic about the upcoming campaign.
"Obviously, I'm really excited for the opportunity and really looking forward to getting the season underway," he said.
"I think we're shaping up really well. We've retained most of the list from last year and are looking to build on that as one of our most successful seasons and position ourselves to be able to play finals in all three formats."
Asked who had caught the eye in pre-season, Eastoe highlighted a fellow Lion.
"Will Bennett is one to really look out for. He's been in Dublin where he played club cricket and has come back as a bowling all-rounder.
"I think you learn a lot from just playing in different conditions and with different players."
