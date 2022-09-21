The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Suzi Claflin to be awarded the Young Tall Poppy for her work with multiple sclerosis

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
September 21 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Suzi Claflin. Picture supplied

A researcher at the University of Tasmania's Menzies Institute for Medical Research has been recognised for her work in helping the community better understand multiple sclerosis (MS).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.