A researcher at the University of Tasmania's Menzies Institute for Medical Research has been recognised for her work in helping the community better understand multiple sclerosis (MS).
Dr Suzi Claflin of Launceston, will receive the prestigious Young Tall Poppy Science award at a ceremony in November.
Dr Claflin's research focuses on science communication and supporting the MS community.
She has led the development of a free online course about MS, the Understanding MS Massive Open Online Course, and she is investigating how it affects participants and increases their quality of life.
Dr Claflin said she has been interested in human health and MS since she was young and said it was an honour to be named a Young Tasmanian Tall Poppy.
"I see my work as connecting people living with MS to the support services that they need and investigating ways that access can be improved," Dr Claflin said.
"I am especially proud of the Understanding MS online course, which has seen 32,000 people enrol from 130 countries.
"My research shows that 63 per cent of people go on to apply what they learn in their everyday lives.
Dr Claflin said the massive open online course was developed by the University of Tasmania and could be undertaken by anyone.
"It covers topics ranging from the biology and pathology of MS, so we start by talking about what is MS, what is in the body and what is happening in the body of a person living with MS.
"We talk about things like the symptoms of MS and how it might affect various components or aspects of your life."
Dr Claflin said the resource took a full year to build and was finally able to launch in 2019.
"I think knowing that we've successfully raised awareness and understanding about MS in the wider community, as well as among people who are already familiar with them is a great feeling," she said.
