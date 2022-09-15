The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Stephen Williams denies offering Stuart Burgoine cash to take blame for gun ownership

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated September 15 2022 - 9:28am, first published 6:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Williams denies offering driver $50k to take blame

A man alleged to have offered a driver $50,000 to take the blame for the possession of a handgun, took to the stand in the Supreme Court and denied the allegations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.