Stephen Williams denies offering driver $50k to take blame

A man alleged to have offered a driver $50,000 to take the blame for the possession of a handgun, took to the stand in the Supreme Court and denied the allegations.
Stephen James Williams and Russel Peter Hayworth have pleaded not guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance, with the trial now entering its eighth day.
Williams denied allegations he told Stuart Burgoine that he would pay him $50,000 to take the rap for a firearm found in his car. He also told the court about how he first came to know Hayworth. Williams told his defence counsel, Olivia Jenkins that he first met Hayworth sometime in May 2017 while working as a motorcycle mechanic.
He said Hayworth brought his motorbike into his garage in Killafaddy to take a look at his vehicle and would pay him in the drug ice.
He told the court that as the weeks went by, Hayworth would continue to pay him in ice, providing him with it around seven or eight times.
Williams said that Hayworth had asked him to do a favour on July 1, 2017 which involved obtaining model cars and a fridge from a shed in Killafaddy.
On that day, Williams and Mr Burgoine, the driver of the vehicle, were pulled over by police. In the vehicle was a handgun, a .22 Smith & Wesson.
Mr Burgoine, who gave evidence to the court on September 7, said Williams reached under his jumper, pulled out a package, reached over and stashed it under the driver's seat.
"After police said to get out of the car he offered me $50,000 to say it was mine."
Mr Williams' version of the events differ. "I said to Stuart, s--t we are about to get pulled over. I have some meth on me. We will be in trouble here."
Williams told the court that Mr Burgoine had informed him that he had a firearm in the car.
"He said I (Mr Burgoine) didn't put it there, my (Mr Burgoine's) daughter's boyfriend put it there," he said.
Williams said he was shocked when he heard the news and urged him to tell police the truth, specifically, that the firearm belonged to Mr Burgoine.
"Stuart was just sitting there stunned. I just wanted him to be honest, when I realised he wasn't taking responsibility I started to plead with him," Williams said.
Crown prosecutor Ian Arendt put the allegations that were made by Burgoine to Williams. Williams denied that he offered Burgoine money to take the blame.
The trial continues.
