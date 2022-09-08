Alleged drug trafficker was under surveillance

Police conducted a 10-month surveillance operation on accused drug trafficker Stephen James Williams in 2019, a Supreme Court jury heard.
Officers from the Investigative and Intelligence Support Services gave evidence that Operation Alert ran from January 2019 to October 2019.
Advertisement
Mr Williams, 41, of Waverley and Russell Peter Haworth, 36, have both pleaded not guilty to a count of trafficking in a controlled substance between July 1, 2017 and November 13, 2019.
Detective Sergeant Matthew Adams said that about 3pm on July 3, 2019 he was on surveillance duties in relation to Mr Williams. He was close to a hotel operation Mr Williams was involved with in York street.
He said that he was in York street when he saw Mr Williams driving a grey Mitsubishi Triton which turned into Charles street.
He said he saw Mr Williams when he was about 15metres away but saw him for about five to ten seconds.
Detective Sergeant Adams said he had been issued with an image of Mr Williams when the operation started.
Defence counsel Olivia Jenkins asked him where he was when he saw Mr Williams.
"Due to methodological reasons I can't answer that," he said.
"Were you in a car?" Justice Robert Pearce asked.
"Yes," he said.
Constable Scott Wilson said he was also on surveillance duties in relation to Mr Williams and was parked near the corner of Robin and Abbott streets in Newstead.
He said that at 3.04pm he saw a grey Mitsubishi Triton with Victorian number plates driving down Abbott street.
"I observed Mr Williams driving," he told crown prosecutor Ian Arendt.
He said that he moved his car and saw a Tasmania Police motorcycle officer do a u-turn and follow the Triton.
Constable Darren Chynoweth said that at 3.05pm he was riding north along Abbott street when his radar detected the Triton driving at 64kmh [in a 50kmh zone].
Advertisement
He said he activated emergency lights and the vehicle initially slowed and pulled over.
"The vehicle then accelerated away," he said.
He said he then activated the siren and the vehicle turned right into Amy Rd before turning left into Mackellar Rd.
"It then went around a right hand bend and crossed to the wrong side of the road and screeched to a stop," Constable Chynoweth said.
"What did the driver do?," Justice Pearce asked.
"I saw a person go down a laneway," he said.
Advertisement
He said the vehicle was confiscated under hooning legislation and taken to the police garage in Kings Meadows.
Ms Jenkins asked Constable Chynoweth if he had seen who it was.
'"No," he said.
"Do you recall speaking to a Samuel Sargison?," she asked.
"Yes," he said.
Advertisement
The jury heard that Mr Sargison filled out a statutory declaration on July 11.
"He admitted to being the driver at the time of the evade?"Ms Jenkins asked.
"Yes he did," Constable Chynoweth said.
Detective sergeant John Parker gave evidence that he searched the vehicle at the police garage finding a bum bag containing cash and a plastic container containing jewellery.
He said that the notes were $50's, $20's and $10s.
"There was $5-10,000," he said.
Advertisement
Senior Constable Maree Fish said she collected swabs from the steering wheel and a Pepsi bottle which were forwarded to Forensic Science Services Tasmania.
The prosecution led evidence about a police and Australian Border Force raid at a shed at Killafaddy at 5.40am on July 12, 2018 in which a crystal substance was found in a VHS tape and in a red tin.
He said there were also 800 pink/red and yellow capsules.
Detective Constable Harley Castles said she found a black VHS case in a tube which contained a snaplock bag containing amphetamines.
Sergeant Sandra McDougall said that drugs were found in a wire basket in a wardrobe when police searched Mr Williams home in Riseley street, Kings Meadows in July, 2017.
The jury heard earlier in the trial that a raid occurred at Lloyds Hotel in the Launceston CBD on November 13, 2019 and that on the same day a large amount of cash was seized from the home of Mr Williams' girlfriend in Mowbray
Advertisement
It is the state's case that in November 2019 it was Mr Williams who was in possession of Lloyds Hotel.
The trial continues on Friday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.