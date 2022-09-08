The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Police tell of surveillance operation on Stephen James Williams in 2019

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated September 8 2022 - 6:11am, first published 3:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alleged drug trafficker was under surveillance

Police conducted a 10-month surveillance operation on accused drug trafficker Stephen James Williams in 2019, a Supreme Court jury heard.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.