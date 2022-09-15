A Tasmanian member of the national team tasked with developing constitutional change to get an Aboriginal Voice to Parliament has stepped down from the role citing "fundamental flaws" in the current proposal.
The other Tasmanian member remains committed to the proposal, stating that it is "time for us to make change".
The Referendum Working Group to get an Aboriginal Voice To Parliament has been appointed to consider an appropriate time for a successful referendum to occur.
It must also put forward a constitutional amendment, and will consider what information will be necessary to make the Yes vote.
The group was announced as a team of 20 members, including two voices from Tasmania, the Tasmanian Regional Aboriginal Communities Alliance's Rodney Dillon and Tasmanian Aboriginal Corporation's Graeme Gardner.
Mr Gardner has decided to withdraw his membership in the group as he did not support a "risky referendum".
He said he had believed his participation in the working group was to allow debate on whether the Voice is appropriate, and not just about getting the proposal up.
"I am conscious that in the 2016 Tasmanian community meeting leading up to Uluru, the community were totally opposed to the Voice or any other form of Constitutional recognition," Mr Gardner said.
"They advocated for a treaty. I needed to honour that decision which is incompatible with sitting on the working group to support the very idea the community opposed."
He said if a Voice to Parliament is supported by the Albanese government, then the government should legislate immediately.
"Given the Federal Parliament can legislate at any time for the Voice or advisory body, why bother going to a risky referendum at all? If the referendum fails, is the Alabanese government still committed to a Treaty?"
Mr Dillon said momentum was growing for the recognition of Aboriginal people in the constitution.
"I think the government does want to make change at a Commonwealth level, and that is important," Mr Dillon said.
"We have had years where they have not wanted us to be involved, and now they want us...they want to make change, and when you have people in government that are wanting to make change, you should work with them."
He said he hoped for good outcomes at the end of it all.
"We need to look at where we can get in this system for us to make change."
Reconciliation Tasmania chief executive Mark Redmond said it was good to see the referendum campaign was taking a grassroots, community-led approach, rather than a top down government-led campaign.
He said it was important that all Tasmanians understood why the referendum is important.
"Non-Aboriginal Austarlians need to really understand what the Uluru Statement of the Heart was asking for. It is not asking for anything more than a constitutional change to include Aboriginal people in decision making for laws that affect them," he said.
