Proclamation made by Tasmania Governor

The Tasmanian Governor, The Honourable Barbara Baker, made a proclamation to mark the announcement of the new monarch, King Charles III.
The Proclamation in Tasmania follows a National Proclamation in Canberra by the Governor-General, and the official Proclamation of the King at the Accession Council in the UK on Saturday night, formalising Charles as King.
The Honourable Barbara Baker AC and Tasmanian Premier, Jeremy Rockliff, signed the proclamation, and read it out to the assembled guests.
"Whereas because of the death of our blessed and glorious Queen Elizabeth the Second, the Crown has solely and rightfully come to Prince Charles Phillip Arthur George.
"We, therefore, Her Excellency The Honourable Barbara Baker AC, Governor of Tasmania, and members of the Executive Council, do now proclaim Prince Charles Phillip Arthur George to be King Charles the Third, by the Grace of God King of Australia and his other Realms and Territories, Head of Commonwealth, and, with hearty and humble affection, we promise him faith and obedience:
"May King Charles the Third have long and happy years to reign over us.
"Given at Hobart this eleventh day of September, two thousand and twenty-two, and in the first year of His Majesty's reign."
The Bishop of Tasmania, the Right Reverend Richard Condie then read the prayer Collect for the Monarch from the 1662 Book of Common Prayer, which was followed by the Royal Anthem and Australian National Anthem.
Tasmanians can send their condolences to the Royal Family by signing the condolence sheets available at Government House, Parliament House and Service Tasmania service centres.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
