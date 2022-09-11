The Examiner
Home/News/National

Public holiday confirmed to remember Queen

By Aap
Updated September 11 2022 - 12:06am, first published 12:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A one-off public holiday will give Australians the chance to pay their respects to the Queen. (James Ross/AAP PHOTOS)

Australia will have a one-off public holiday on September 22 as the nation holds a memorial service day for Queen Elizabeth II.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from National
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.