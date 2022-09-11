TIMES PAST: On this day in 2002, the world was reacting one year on from the infamous 9/11 attacks

Two decades ago in 2002, the front page of The Examiner read 'Reflections of September 11: Learning to live again.'
The paper featured an eight-page special, detailing the memories and stories of those who survived the attacks and asked the question: 'Where were you the day the world stood still?'.
A striking story was told by a Launceston couple who were looking forward to having their son and his family home from New York.
Barbara and David Youngman told their story of how their son Ross was working in a building just 70m from New York's World Trade Centre when the September 11 attacks took place. A year later he and his family were returning to Australia.
In an interview with The Examiner the day after the attack, Ross Youngman described the Twin Towers as ' two candle-stick towers burning in the sky'.
Ross was working on the 17th floor of the Deutsche Bank building. He said he saw 'burning aircraft seats, backpacks and debris falling from the burning tower'.
Before going to work at 8:30am he had put his parents, who had been visiting for several days, on a train bound for Boston.
During the trip Mr and Mrs Youngman were huddled around their transmitter radio listening to the drama unfold, not knowing if their son was safe.
"When people got to Boston so many people were going home, the trains were packed and we walked to our hotel," Mrs Youngman said.
They were not able to get through to their son until 2:15pm. After being evacuated from the building Ross Youngman was desperate to get home to his wife and one-year-old daughter.
He walked 2-3km before a taxi full of people picked him up. Behind him the Twin Towers collapsed and the cloud of dust came to within a block of his taxi. After two nights his parents were able to return to New York.
Ross Youngman returned with his family in October 2002, with his mother at the time saying "it will be lovely to have them back in Australia."
Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581
