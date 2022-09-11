The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

The Youngman family of Launceston remember their 9/11 experience

Nikita McGuire
By Nikita McGuire
September 11 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TIMES PAST: On this day in 2002, the world was reacting one year on from the infamous 9/11 attacks

Two decades ago in 2002, the front page of The Examiner read 'Reflections of September 11: Learning to live again.'

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nikita McGuire

Nikita McGuire

Journalist

Born and raised in Launceston, Nikita is passionate about the stories that matter to locals. When she is not at work you can find Nikita adventuring around Tasmania or spending time with family and friends. If you have story tips or events in the Arts and Events sector, please contact Nikita at nikita.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 031 581

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.