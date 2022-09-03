After waiting for nearly two and a half years, Launceston's newest Sushi Bar, Hokkaido Sushi finally held their grand opening on Brisbane Street earlier this week.
The restaurant, which opened on Thursday, had people lining up in anticipation for the sushi train.
Owner of Hokkaido Sushi in Launceston, Eric Yang, said the restaurant has been waiting to open for two and a half years.
"I appreciate the local support, and the customers are very friendly," Mr Yang said.
Customers can come in and sit down and pick their food up from the sushi train, and can also order food from an Ipad.
The restaurant is currently operating six days a week and is still actively looking for new staff.
Mr Yang said he wanted to open the restaurant seven days a week, however, due to staff shortages he is unable to do so.
At this week's job summit, the federal government announced it would increase the number of migration spots in Australia.
Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said the government would lift the number of migration spots by 35,000 to 195,000 for the 2022-23 year.
"We need to lift the permanent migration numbers for this year. I want to emphasise that one of Labor's priorities in immigration is moving away from the focus on short-term migration, to permanency, and citizenship and nation building," she said.
Executive Officer of Launceston Chamber of Commerce, Will Cassidy said the region could potentially benefit from an increase in migrants.
"There are people wanting to move to our region, it offers a wonderful lifestyle and there are certainly jobs available here," Mr Cassidy said.
With the region reportedly losing $200 million as a result of job vacancies, Mr Cassidy said migration workers could potentially be the answer to Launceston's job vacancies woes.
He said they could potentially fill positions in hospitality, agriculture, and with some training, they could work within health sectors.
The Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry have called for the cap to be increased for multiple years.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
