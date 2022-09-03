The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Hokkaido Sushi in Brisbane Street finally opens their doors after two and a half years

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated September 3 2022 - 8:46am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hokkaido Sushi franchise owner Eric Yang. Picture by Rod Thompson

After waiting for nearly two and a half years, Launceston's newest Sushi Bar, Hokkaido Sushi finally held their grand opening on Brisbane Street earlier this week.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.