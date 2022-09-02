Man in custody following incident: Tasmania Police

A man is in custody following an isolated incident in Ulverstone this morning, Tasmania Police say.
"Police were called to a report of an armed person at a property in Eastland Drive, Ulverstone, about 10.50am," a police statement said.
Advertisement
"The man was safely taken into custody without incident a short time ago.
"Police cordoned off the area while the incident was resolved.
READ MORE: Entally Lodge permanently closes after sale
"The local community is thanked for their patience."
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm excited to have joined The Advocate team having grown up reading the publication. I have experience in agricultural, general and sport reporting during my time in northern Victoria. If you have a story idea, contact me at: rodney.woods@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.