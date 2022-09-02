The Examiner
Armed person reported at Ulverstone residence, police say

Rodney Woods
By Rodney Woods
Updated September 2 2022 - 3:16am, first published 2:59am
Man in custody following incident: Tasmania Police

A man is in custody following an isolated incident in Ulverstone this morning, Tasmania Police say.

