Out of the Shadows is returning for its second event, after a long hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Partnered with LifeLine, Out of the Shadows is a community walk to remember those lost to suicide and raise funds to provide crisis support and suicide prevention services to save lives.
City of Launceston suicide prevention coordinator Stephanie Armour is the organiser for Out of the Shadows, which she said provides the community the opportunity to come together and support one another.
"One of the most valuable ways of helping someone is just by checking in," she said.
Data from a five-year study from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare found suicide was the ninth leading cause of death for Tasmanian men and men nationwide.
When averaged across individual state and territory populations, Tasmania had the second highest incidence of suicide, at 16.8 per 100,000, just behind the Northern Territory at 19.9.
Over 2300 of those deaths were from men while women made up 755. Ms Armour said it was a hard subject to bring up, but it needed to be talked about.
"The fear of stigmas comes from that fear of talking, that you'll be isolated and alone."
"It might not be a comfortable conversation but the value that comes from checking in with people and not needing to have the answers, but just being there to listen can really help to normalise what's going on for them and make them feel less alone."
$301,560 have been raised for crisis support and suicide prevention services so far.
The event starts at 6am at City Park on Friday, September 9. Attendees will meet at the rotunda, and the event will include a leisurely walk through the park, finishing at the conservatory.
Breakfast muffins will be provided and give community members a chance to meet and connect. Support agencies such as LifeLine will also be present for those that may need support.
"It's a time to reflect on memories of loved ones lost from suicide ... By simply talking to our loved ones, we can help them feel not so alone and that there are other people out there who can support them."
