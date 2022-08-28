The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston local Hazel James turns 100

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
Updated August 28 2022 - 7:25am, first published 1:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ms James with her son Scott and granddaughters Courtney, Holly, and Kristy. Picture by Luke Miller

A Launceston resident who can clearly recall the feeling of paranoia during World War II, the uncertainty during the great depression, as well as the lingering effects of the polio epidemic, celebrated a milestone birthday this weekend.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.