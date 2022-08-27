Northern Rangers have become the toast of the Northern Championship after securing the title despite having games remaining in the season.
There was a nervous wait for the Rangers' faithful as the ladder leaders had to see if Ulverstone could topple Launceston United on the North-West Coast in the competition's late fixture.
The North-West Coasters duly obliged with a 5-1 thrashing of second-place United to end the Launceston side's title hopes for this season. Rangers are eight points clear on top of the table with two games remaining meaning it is mathematically impossible for United to catch them.
Rangers' celebrations started earlier in the day with a 3-0 defeat of Launceston City at Prospect Park. There were familiar faces on the scoreboard for Rangers with Jonny Burk and Bryley Jordan continuing their recent goal-scoring form and Pat Lanau-Atkinson finding the back of the net.
There was a celebration of a different sort with Launceston City's goalkeeper Alex Stephens between the posts on his wedding day. Stephens' wedding party were onlookers and dressed to the nines as the keeper delivered a performance which was praised by City coach Justin Dyer after the game.
Elsewhere, Riverside were beaten in a 7-2 defeat to Burnie United but Riverside turned the tables in the men's with a 2-0 win . There were similarities for Rangers as their women's side knocked off Launceston City 3-0. Abi Nash and Abbie Chugg scored alongside in-form attacker Moana Chamberlin to complete the scoreline.
Despite the defeat Richard Reilly was proud of his young side's efforts at Prospect Park. The City mentor believed it would be a good learning experience as they build towards next season with young star Olivia Smith putting in an impressive shift.
Launceston United have kept their title hopes well and truly alive with an emphatic 5-0 victory against Taroona FC.
In front of their home fans at Birch Avenue, United needed a result to keep the pressure on ladder leaders South Hobart who won 2-1 over Devonport on Saturday.
Some of United's passing moves, including for the opening goal as Madi Gilpin found Lauran Dickinson for the first were of high quality. A combination between Dani Gunton and Dickinson which earned one of United's goal as well as Maddy Lohse's pass for Gunton's goal were in a similar vein as Taroona watched five goals hit the net.
Our second half was much closer to where we need to operate at- Frank Compton on Launceston United's performance
Launceston United co-coach Frank Compton was proud of his side's efforts.
"A much better performance this afternoon," he said.
"We had to be patient but our second half was much closer to where we need to operate at and some of our goals were very well worked."
United trail South Hobart by a point with a game in hand over the ladder leaders.
Riverside had their dreams of another point disrupted as Clarence delivered a 1-0 win in front of their home fans.
The visitors held their own for much of the match against the Zebras and looked on-course for another point in the league. Clarence had other plans as they took advantage from a goalbox scramble in the shadows of the main break. The Zebras' corner was not cleared that far as the home side sent the ball back in the box in with more than five minutes to go in the half.
The home side pounced and hammered it home from close range past Dan Nash in what turned out to be the match-winner.
Elsewhere, there were three goals in the second half but Launceston City were on the losing end of a 2-1 defeat. Glenorchy went down to 10-men in after the main break and Albert Amankwaa scored but two late goals to the Knights saw them leave Prospect Park with the points.
Sports reporter at The Examiner. Focus on basketball and netball but occasionally rolls the arm over for some cricket coverage in the summer. Previously from Adelaide with a stint in Byron Bay. Get in touch: adam.daunt@examiner.com.au.
