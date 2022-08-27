The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Longford Grand Prix Expo announced

Luke Miller
By Luke Miller
August 27 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TEAM EFFORT: Northern Midlands mayor Mary Knowles, Hospitality and events minister Nic Street, DX Industries chief executive Jeremy Dickson, and media personality Neil Kearney at the launch of the inaugural Longford Grand Prix Expo at Entally Estate on Saturday. Picture: Supplied

A mix of politicians and car enthusiasts alike gathered at a 200-year-old property in the state's North to launch an event set to pay homage to Tasmania's rich and extensive motor-racing history.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Miller

Luke Miller

Journalist

I'm a general news reporter for the Examiner. I have just relocated from South Australia and am ready to tell the stories of local Tasmanians. You can contact me via email at luke.miller@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.