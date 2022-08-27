"Finally Friday - which was the practice day - would roll around and the drivers would start their cars just after lunchtime ... the teachers would always try and keep us in class as long as they could, but we'd start to hear the roar of the engines getting louder and louder, and the windows would start to rattle, until eventually it would hit about two o'clock and the teachers said 'ah bugger it, go on then' and the kids would just rush out of the school."