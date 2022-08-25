It's been about 20 years since Tasmania's first men's shed popped up in Bridgewater.
'Pete's Community Workshed' began as one Australia's first men's sheds, and lit something of a wildfire in Tasmania.
The past three years alone have seen shed numbers rise from 56 to 71, a figure that outweighs every other state per capita.
Tasmanian Men Shed Association president David Seen said the community facilities played a vital role at a time when about 60 Australians are dying by suicide every week - more than double the road toll.
Men represent 75 per cent of those deaths.
"Most of us who have sat down and had a coffee with a member anywhere in Tasmania have had someone say 'if it wasn't for the men's shed, I don't know where I'd be today'," Mr Seen said.
"It's the comradeship, you're able to sit down, have a chat, share a funny joke.
"The communities still recognise that the male population needs a man's space to be able to go and do these things."
Ulverstone's Lindsay Morgan is one of many Tasmanians who have first-hand experience combating mental health challenges.
The beyondblue guest speaker, who battled with a chemical imbalance following a cardiac arrest, stressed the importance of external support to members at TMSA's annual gathering.
"I'm very thankful for an excellent family, excellent wife and great mates," Mr Morgan said.
"You can't cure mental health yourself, you need help. As soon as you can get to a doctor, a psychiatrist, a psychologist, you've got to get there."
Men's shed members from as far as Circular Head and Bruny Island attended the meeting in Longford on Thursday.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Mensline 1300 789 978; beyondblue 1300 224 636
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got a story? Get in touch: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
