It took $3 donations, lots of sausages and widespread community support, but Riverside Men's Shed finally has a permanent home.
Housed at the Atkins family's Cormiston Road address for many years, the organisation began looking for a new home when the property went on the market in 2019.
Advertisement
West Tamar Council mayor Christina Holmdahl vividly remembers the day she and "three or four very determined members" first visited the Benson Court site that has become the shed's new headquarters.
"I very quickly got the message that they weren't going to take no for an answer," Cr Holmdahl said.
"They had pinpointed this site and come hell or high water they were going to have a shed here."
READ MORE: Newsagents targeted in statewide spree
But it wasn't easy to raise the $150,000 needed.
Led by president Bruce Thomas, the organisation sourced funding from about 20 community groups, and held Bunnings sausage sizzles every month for three years - usually in the rain.
"We started off with $2000 or $3000 and in desperation we had a bit of a meeting one day and thought ... what we might do is ask everyone to pay $3 a visit," he said.
"All those $3 that the members of this shed have put in, although it didn't amount to a lot of money [short term], made a difference over a period of time."
Content with a job well done, Mr Thomas is contemplating a well-earned break.
"It's just the things you do if you believe in it - if I believe in something I like to get it done," Mr Thomas said.
"I can gracefully retire now and go back to being a husband for my wife - I haven't seen her for three years."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got a story? Get in touch: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got a story? Get in touch: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.