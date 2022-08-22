The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Riverside Men's Shed opens after overcoming $150k snag

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated August 22 2022 - 10:07am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CURTAIN CALL: West Tamar Council mayor Christina Holmdahl completes the formalities at the opening of the Riverside Men's Shed. Picture: Rod Thompson

It took $3 donations, lots of sausages and widespread community support, but Riverside Men's Shed finally has a permanent home.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got a story? Get in touch: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.