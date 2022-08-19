The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian online access centres are facing a funding crunch.

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated August 20 2022 - 1:24am, first published August 19 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Online centres face "grim" future

Tasmania's online access centres are being starved of funding in what amounts to a "divide and conquer" strategy aimed at forcing them to either close, advocates for the centres have said.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.